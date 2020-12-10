10 U.S. service members test positive for new coronavirus upon arrival in S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Ten American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea over the past few weeks, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights earlier this month, while the six others arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, between Nov. 26 and Tuesday, according to the USFK.
Eight of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the remainder were confirmed to have contracted the virus on their second mandatory test.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said, adding that none of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community.
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related coronavirus infections to 418.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day; nationwide resurgence accelerating
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister says S. Korean FM will 'pay dearly' for remarks on COVID-19
-
4
USFK apologizes for 'no mask' dance parties amid pandemic
-
5
(2nd LD) New infections near 700 despite enhanced social distancing rules