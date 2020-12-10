Full text of President Moon Jae-in's statement on South Korea's 2050 carbon neutrality vision

By 2050 – when this year's newborn babies turn 30 – day-to-day routines on the Korean Peninsula will once again be different from now. Summers will grow longer while winters will shorten. Such extreme climate events as heat waves and tropical nights will intensify. If these are coupled with outbreaks of pests and diseases, yields of rice and other crops will likely decrease sharply. Raising livestock will also become more difficult. Korean firs on Hallasan Mountain and lilies of the valley on Sobaeksan Mountain, which are unique to the Peninsula, may remain only in photos. We may no longer hear even the croaking of green frogs.