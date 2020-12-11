Korean-language dailies

-- Justice ministry holds disciplinary session over prosecution chief's alleged wrongdoing, no decision yet (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Justice ministry to continue disciplinary session over prosecution chief's alleged wrongdoing Tuesday (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party railroads contentious bill on anti-corruption investigative body (Donga llbo)

-- 506 confirmed virus patients stay home for lack of wards in greater Seoul area (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party railroads contentious bill on anti-corruption investigative body (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Motor to invest 60 tln won in future mobility by 2025 (Korea Economic Daily)

