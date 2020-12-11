Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

December 11, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Justice ministry holds disciplinary session over prosecution chief's alleged wrongdoing, no decision yet (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Justice ministry to continue disciplinary session over prosecution chief's alleged wrongdoing Tuesday (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party railroads contentious bill on anti-corruption investigative body (Donga llbo)
-- Justice ministry to continue disciplinary session over prosecution chief's alleged wrongdoing Tuesday (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice ministry to continue disciplinary session over prosecution chief's alleged wrongdoing Tuesday (Segye Times)
-- Justice ministry to continue disciplinary session over prosecution chief's alleged wrongdoing Tuesday (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 506 confirmed virus patients stay home for lack of wards in greater Seoul area (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Justice ministry to continue disciplinary session over prosecution chief's alleged wrongdoing Tuesday (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party railroads contentious bill on anti-corruption investigative body (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Justice ministry to continue disciplinary session over prosecution chief's alleged wrongdoing Tuesday (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor to invest 60 tln won in future mobility by 2025 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Legal fireworks at hearing to discipline top prosecutor (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Assembly passes controversial bill on anti-corruption investigative body (Korea Herald)
-- Supermajority DPK railroading contentious bills (Korea Times)
