(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 11)

After calling for a special session of the Assembly just a day after its regular session was over, the DP submitted the revision to the CIO Act and other sensitive bills to a plenary session of the legislature and passed them based on its supermajority. To dispel concerns about the possibility of the CIO turning into a defense shield for the Moon administration, the DP had agreed long ago to give the opposition People Power Party (PPP) the right to veto any pro-government candidates for the head of the CIO. The DP broke that promise.