GM Korea union OKs 2nd tentative wage deal
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. and its union have reached a second tentative wage deal after union members rejected the first deal early this month, the company said Friday.
In a vote held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, GM Korea workers turned down the first tentative wage agreement as they were not satisfied with the company's proposals on wages and collective agreement terms.
Under the initial agreement, GM Korea offered to provide 4 million won (US$3,600) per worker in performance-based pay and bonuses for the year of 2020 instead of freezing basic salary.
In the second deal, GM Korea agreed to drop a damages suit filed against the union for strike-driven output losses and pay the performance-based pay and the bonuses within this year, a company spokesman said over the phone.
The company and the union have had 26 rounds of negotiations since July and the union members staged several rounds of partial strikes starting Oct. 30, demanding an end to a wage freeze and a new vehicle production plan at the plant.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. said it will maintain production of the Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan, currently being assembled at the No. 2 Bupyeong plant, west of Seoul, as long as possible.
Partial strikes cost GM Korea about 25,000 vehicles in lost production. The company already suffered production losses of 60,000 vehicles in the first half due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.
Union workers are expected to vote on whether to accept the second deal next week.
GM owns a 67 percent stake in GM Korea, and the state-run Korea Development Bank holds a 17 percent stake in the Korean unit.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
5
BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day; nationwide resurgence accelerating
-
3
LG Electronics CEO vows to improve mobile biz next year
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day, nationwide resurgence accelerating
-
5
(3rd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic 'bigger and long-lasting,' new virus cases set to further spike