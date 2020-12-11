Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports spike 27 pct in first 10 days of Dec.

All News 08:56 December 11, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 26.9 percent on-year in the first 10 days of December, customs data showed Friday, amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$16.3 billion in the Dec. 1-10 period, compared with $12.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!