Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 December 11, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/03 Sunny 20
Incheon 09/03 Cloudy 20
Suwon 09/02 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 10/03 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 11/03 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/-1 Sunny 20
Gangneung 11/04 Sunny 20
Jeonju 11/04 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 11/03 Cloudy 20
Jeju 13/09 Sunny 60
Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 20
Busan 14/06 Sunny 20
(END)
