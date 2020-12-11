Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 December 11, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/03 Sunny 20

Incheon 09/03 Cloudy 20

Suwon 09/02 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 10/03 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 11/03 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/-1 Sunny 20

Gangneung 11/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 11/04 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/03 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/09 Sunny 60

Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 20

Busan 14/06 Sunny 20

(END)

