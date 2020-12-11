Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Another soldier at Army boot camp tests positive for COVID-19

All News 10:43 December 11, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- An Army solider in the border county of Yeoncheon has tested positive for the new coronavirus after cluster infections were reported at his unit, the defense ministry said Friday.

The soldier at the Army boot camp was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 before being released from quarantine following a series of infections at his unit, according to the ministry. The total number of virus cases reported there rose to 92.

Among the military population, 443 people have been confirmed to have been infected with the virus so far.

Nationwide, South Korea added 689 new virus cases on Friday, raising the total caseload to 40,786. The daily figure is the second-highest mark since the country reported its first coronavirus case in January.

Following the resurgence in virus cases across the country, the ministry earlier announced a decision to dispatch over 300 military officials to public health centers to help with their antivirus work, including contact tracing.

The officers, originally scheduled to launch the work on Friday, will begin the support activities Monday after taking coronavirus tests, the ministry said.

Soldiers close the front gate of an Army boot camp in the northern county of Yeoncheon on Nov. 25, 2020, after dozens of newly enlisted soldiers tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#coronavirus #COVID-19 #military
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!