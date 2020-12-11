Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins LPG carrier order from America

All News 11:52 December 11, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday that it has signed a deal to build a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier with an American company.

The 91,000-square-meter carrier will be delivered by the first quarter of 2023, the shipbuilder said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding did not reveal the value of the deal.

This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on Dec. 11, 2020, shows a liquid petroleum gas carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

