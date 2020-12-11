Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 December 11, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Dec. 7 -- The U.S. renews its designation of North Korea as one of the state violators of religious freedom.
Dec. 8 -- Unification Minister Lee In-young expects North Korea to respond to calls for inter-Korean cooperation on fighting the coronavirus pandemic after party congress
Dec. 9 -- Kim Yo-jong blasts S. Korean FM over remarks on COVID-19
Dec. 10 -- Biegun says diplomacy 'best' and 'only' course to resolving N.K. challenges
