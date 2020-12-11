Cram schools in capital area call for end to 'discriminative' no-assembly order
SEJONG, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- An advocacy group for private educational institutions, or "hagwon," on Friday urged the government to retract the no-assembly order imposed on its members in the greater Seoul area as part of anti-COVID-19 measures.
On Tuesday, the government ordered hagwons in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province to close for three weeks in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infections among young students.
But owners and employees of the affected hagwons have since protested the temporary closure order, arguing that they are discriminated against because other multi-use facilities, such as internet cafes and movie theaters, are still allowed to operate until 9 p.m. They have also complained of snowballing financial losses caused by the temporary closure order.
The no-assembly order on hagwon is to be implemented when the capital area comes under a Level 3 social distancing scheme, the strongest in the five-tier system. The greater Seoul area is currently under Level 2.5.
"The government must withdraw the no-assembly order for hagwon by Saturday," the Korea Association of Hakwon (KAOH) said during its rally held in the central administrative city of Sejong. The group's name uses a different romanization for the Korean word "hagwon."
The association said it has already filed an administrative lawsuit against the no-assembly order and an injunction hearing is to be held on Friday afternoon.
About 100 people, including hagwon owners, teachers, van drivers and parents, attended the rally held in front of the Ministry of Health and Welfare building.
They accused the government of abusing its power by imposing the unreasonably strong no-assembly order, while complaining that they are being asked to sacrifice themselves again without the provision of even a minimal safety net.
"The government abused its power when it decided to shut down hagwons in the greater Seoul area despite a clear guideline on the five-tier social distancing scheme," the group added.
The group also said it will proceed with all possible measures until its request is accepted.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
LG Electronics CEO vows to improve mobile biz next year
-
3
New cases nearing 700 for 3rd day amid woes over bigger pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic 'bigger and long-lasting,' new virus cases set to further spike
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day, nationwide resurgence accelerating