KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 32,700 DN 300
Yuhan 67,700 UP 1,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,600 UP 1,400
ShinhanGroup 34,550 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 56,300 UP 3,400
Hyundai M&F INS 23,000 UP 400
CJ 83,200 UP 1,200
JWPHARMA 34,850 UP 800
DB HiTek 35,850 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 7,970 UP 100
AmoreG 58,400 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 190,000 DN 1,500
SamyangFood 98,500 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,350 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 377,000 UP 13,000
Hanwha 26,550 UP 750
DaelimInd 87,600 UP 4,100
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 UP 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,150 DN 450
Kogas 30,900 UP 1,550
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15700 UP150
KiaMtr 63,700 DN 100
SK hynix 115,500 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 533,000 UP 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,900 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,650 UP 250
ORION Holdings 13,400 UP 250
Daesang 26,050 UP 600
NEXENTIRE 6,560 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 176,500 UP 3,000
KCC 177,000 UP 6,000
SKBP 174,500 DN 4,000
SKNetworks 4,900 UP 90
BukwangPharm 26,000 UP 1,250
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,400 UP 2,150
Daewoong 49,600 UP 6,950
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,500 UP 3,500
LGInt 25,000 UP 2,700
IlyangPharm 63,400 UP 4,500
