KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 106,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 157,000 DN 33,500
INNOCEAN 62,500 UP 1,500
SsangyongCement 7,250 UP 20
KAL 28,400 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,130 UP 190
LG Corp. 77,900 UP 2,100
TaekwangInd 770,000 UP 12,000
BoryungPharm 19,050 UP 250
L&L 10,400 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,800 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,100 UP 500
Shinsegae 253,000 UP 10,000
Nongshim 293,500 UP 2,500
SGBC 43,400 UP 300
Hyosung 80,500 UP 300
SK Discovery 64,600 DN 300
LS 70,400 UP 2,600
GC Corp 362,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 38,650 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,850 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 556,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 234,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,000 0
SKC 87,500 UP 300
LOTTE 35,500 UP 1,000
Binggrae 55,300 UP 300
GCH Corp 36,300 UP 950
LotteChilsung 113,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,300 UP 130
POSCO 279,500 UP 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,000 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 UP 3,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,050 UP 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,100 UP 1,100
DB INSURANCE 44,150 UP 50
SamsungElec 73,400 UP 500
NHIS 12,200 UP 350
GS Retail 34,900 UP 800
KSOE 109,500 UP 7,000
(MORE)
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
LG Electronics CEO vows to improve mobile biz next year
-
3
New cases nearing 700 for 3rd day amid woes over bigger pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic 'bigger and long-lasting,' new virus cases set to further spike
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day, nationwide resurgence accelerating