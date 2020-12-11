KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 99,400 UP 2,900
Ottogi 555,000 UP 3,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,700 UP 400
F&F 85,500 UP 1,900
NamsunAlum 5,020 UP 125
MERITZ SECU 3,895 UP 95
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,300 UP 100
HtlShilla 85,000 UP 500
Hanmi Science 75,900 UP 3,100
SamsungElecMech 166,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 51,500 UP 3,950
IS DONGSEO 52,400 UP 500
S-Oil 73,300 UP 1,300
SamsungHvyInd 7,160 UP 190
SYC 52,000 UP 100
LG Innotek 164,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 279,500 UP 2,000
HMM 13,800 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 49,300 UP 250
KumhoPetrochem 140,500 UP 1,500
Mobis 243,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,150 UP 100
HDC HOLDINGS 11,500 UP 50
Hanchem 162,000 UP 500
S-1 81,900 UP 1,400
KorZinc 392,000 UP 2,500
OCI 69,000 UP 800
LS ELECTRIC 59,000 UP 600
ZINUS 101,500 UP 500
KEPCO 23,800 0
SamsungSecu 42,400 UP 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 12,500 UP 150
DWS 29,850 UP 50
SKTelecom 247,000 UP 9,000
S&T MOTIV 48,650 UP 650
HyundaiElev 41,950 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,050 UP 200
Hanon Systems 15,750 0
SK 253,000 UP 10,000
Handsome 30,550 UP 450
