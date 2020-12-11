KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 5,020 DN 10
COWAY 71,300 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,500 UP 1,500
IBK 9,520 UP 100
DWEC 4,720 UP 45
DONGSUH 30,500 UP 100
SamsungEng 13,650 DN 50
Kangwonland 23,950 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 131,500 UP 6,500
PanOcean 4,200 UP 10
NAVER 290,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 374,500 UP 4,000
SAMSUNG CARD 34,450 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 20,950 UP 250
KT 24,650 UP 450
NCsoft 888,000 UP 10,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 17,200 DN 100
LG Uplus 11,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,000 UP 3,300
KIWOOM 134,000 UP 1,000
KT&G 87,800 UP 1,700
DHICO 14,750 UP 150
Doosanfc 49,050 UP 150
DSME 28,500 UP 550
LG Display 16,650 0
DSINFRA 8,590 DN 80
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,150 UP 650
KEPCO KPS 30,350 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,000 UP 4,600
DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 3,500
LGCHEM 808,000 DN 9,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,300 0
LGELECTRONICS 95,800 UP 400
Celltrion 361,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 24,150 UP 350
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,300 UP 600
KIH 79,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 32,100 DN 50
