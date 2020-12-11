Asiana Airlines 5,020 DN 10

COWAY 71,300 UP 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 104,500 UP 1,500

IBK 9,520 UP 100

DWEC 4,720 UP 45

DONGSUH 30,500 UP 100

SamsungEng 13,650 DN 50

Kangwonland 23,950 UP 250

SAMSUNG C&T 131,500 UP 6,500

PanOcean 4,200 UP 10

NAVER 290,000 UP 4,000

Kakao 374,500 UP 4,000

SAMSUNG CARD 34,450 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 20,950 UP 250

KT 24,650 UP 450

NCsoft 888,000 UP 10,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168000 UP1000

LOTTE TOUR 17,200 DN 100

LG Uplus 11,900 UP 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,000 UP 3,300

KIWOOM 134,000 UP 1,000

KT&G 87,800 UP 1,700

DHICO 14,750 UP 150

Doosanfc 49,050 UP 150

DSME 28,500 UP 550

LG Display 16,650 0

DSINFRA 8,590 DN 80

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,150 UP 650

KEPCO KPS 30,350 UP 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,000 UP 4,600

DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 3,500

LGCHEM 808,000 DN 9,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,500 UP 3,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,300 0

LGELECTRONICS 95,800 UP 400

Celltrion 361,000 UP 1,000

Huchems 24,150 UP 350

HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,300 UP 600

KIH 79,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE Himart 32,100 DN 50

(MORE)