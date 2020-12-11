BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- With just two weeks left until Christmas, BTS on Friday unveiled a holiday remix version of its upbeat chart-topping song "Dynamite."
The remix version, released at 2 p.m., shows the band singing in front of a Christmas tree holding selfie sticks. The jolly ambience and Christmas bells in the background heighten the festive mood.
"The BTS digital single 'Dynamite' made history throughout the second half of 2020 thanks to the incredible affection and support shown from all fans," Big Hit Entertainment, the band's agency, said in an announcement on the fan platform Weverse.
"To return some of the amazing love you have shown us, we've prepared a special 'Dynamite' remix version," it said.
"Dynamite," released on Aug. 21, earned the seven-piece band its first career No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It also led to the band being nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
BTS is set to perform at an online year-end concert featuring artists from Big Hit's labels on Dec. 31.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
LG Electronics CEO vows to improve mobile biz next year
-
3
New cases nearing 700 for 3rd day amid woes over bigger pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic 'bigger and long-lasting,' new virus cases set to further spike
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day, nationwide resurgence accelerating