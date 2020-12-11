S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 11, 2020
All News 16:32 December 11, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.713 0.710 +0.3
3-year TB 0.980 0.973 +0.7
10-year TB 1.661 1.655 +0.6
2-year MSB 0.881 0.879 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.215 2.212 +0.3
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
LG Electronics CEO vows to improve mobile biz next year
-
3
New cases nearing 700 for 3rd day amid woes over bigger pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic 'bigger and long-lasting,' new virus cases set to further spike
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day, nationwide resurgence accelerating