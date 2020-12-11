Award-winning director Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 in Latvia: reports
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ki-duk, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker, died from COVID-19 complications in Latvia, according to media reports on Friday.
The 59-year-old director died early Friday (local time) in a hospital in the Baltic country, the Russian news agency TASS reported, citing the Latvian online portal Delfi. Kim is said to have suffered from COVID-19 related complications.
The report said Kim arrived in the country on Nov. 20, and had been out of contact since Dec. 5.
The arthouse maverick earned international fame when he won the Silver Bear award for "Samaritan Girl" at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2004. He also received the Golden Lion award for "Pieta" at the Venice Film Festival in 2012.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
LG Electronics CEO vows to improve mobile biz next year
-
3
New cases nearing 700 for 3rd day amid woes over bigger pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) 3rd wave of pandemic 'bigger and long-lasting,' new virus cases set to further spike
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases nearing 700 for 3rd day, strongest curbs not considered