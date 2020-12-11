S.Korea, China, Japan agree to promote fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China and Japan agreed Friday to work together in responding to the coronavirus pandemic and promoting fair international distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the health and welfare ministry said.
The health ministers of the three countries adopted a joint statement after holding their annual talks via video links.
They agreed to enhance cooperation in the fight against the disease, sharing their experiences in development of diagnostic kits, treatments and vaccines.
South Korea introduced its information technology-based tracing systems, as well as testing kits and treatments utilizing artificial intelligence technology, the ministry said.
They also agreed that COVID-19 vaccines should be considered global public goods and expressed support for international efforts to give developing countries affordable and effective access to them, including the World Health Organization's global vaccine project called COVAX Facility.
South Korean Minister Park Neunghoo proposed the establishment of a joint vaccine supply mechanism among the three Northeast Asian countries. He also raised the need for the three neighbors to share data and technologies for COVID-19 vaccines and medicines, the ministry said.
