Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:07 December 12, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. returns 12 bases to S. Korea without paying 'decontamination costs' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to mobilize military, police for contact tracing in all-out efforts to avoid social distancing Level 3 (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Red light' on emergency medical system amid overload from COVID-19 (Donga llbo)
-- Medical staff, citizens all 'battling on edge of precipice' (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea gets back Yongsan base, after 138 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea faces 'no medical staff, no hospital beds, no vaccine' crisis after boasting of K-quarantine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- National Assembly pushes mother of Kim Yong-gyun to hunger strike (Hankyoreh)
-- Filibuster turns into long battle as novice lawmakers join (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Second tsunami of anti-enterprise laws to hit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chinese firms to be excluded from 3 global indices (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!