Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. returns 12 bases to S. Korea without paying 'decontamination costs' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to mobilize military, police for contact tracing in all-out efforts to avoid social distancing Level 3 (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Red light' on emergency medical system amid overload from COVID-19 (Donga llbo)
-- Medical staff, citizens all 'battling on edge of precipice' (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea gets back Yongsan base, after 138 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea faces 'no medical staff, no hospital beds, no vaccine' crisis after boasting of K-quarantine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- National Assembly pushes mother of Kim Yong-gyun to hunger strike (Hankyoreh)
-- Filibuster turns into long battle as novice lawmakers join (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Second tsunami of anti-enterprise laws to hit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chinese firms to be excluded from 3 global indices (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
New cases nearing 700 for 3rd day amid woes over bigger pandemic
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. returns 12 military sites to S. Korea, including some at Yongsan Garrison
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases nearing 700 for 3rd day, strongest curbs not considered
-
4
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV