S. Korea issues nationwide standstill on poultry farms amid bird flu cases
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday issued a 48-hour standstill order on all poultry farms across the country following a series of highly pathogenic bird flu cases.
Until Sunday, all poultry farms and livestock production facilities, including their vehicles and personnel, will be subject to the movement ban, with disinfection work to be carried out during the period, authorities said.
The country has been reporting highly contagious avian influenza cases from local farms nationwide, including the provinces of South and North Jeolla, Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang.
On Friday, South Korea confirmed two more cases of the bird flu, raising the total caseload of this season to 10.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
The country reported its first highly pathogenic case in 32 months in late October in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, from wild birds.
(END)
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. returns 12 military sites to S. Korea, including some at Yongsan Garrison
-
2
New virus cases hit record high of 950 amid little impact from toughened rules
-
3
New cases nearing 700 for 3rd day amid woes over bigger pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases nearing 700 for 3rd day, strongest curbs not considered
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine