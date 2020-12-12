S. Korea's trade minister meets with USTR nominee
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has met with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. trade representative (USTR), the trade ministry said Saturday.
Yoo discussed pending trade issues with Katherine Tai, the chief trade counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee, during her four-day trip that ended on Friday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, without elaborating.
The meeting came before media reports that Biden nominated Tai, a China trade expert, to the top U.S. trade post.
Tai, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would lead the U.S. Trade Representative's office at a time of growing trade tensions with China.
Yoo also met with outgoing U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as well as Stephanie Murphy, a congresswoman and member of the House Ways and Means Committee, and John Hamre, president and CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, according to the ministry.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. returns 12 military sites to S. Korea, including some at Yongsan Garrison
-
2
New virus cases hit record high of 950 amid little impact from toughened rules
-
3
New cases nearing 700 for 3rd day amid woes over bigger pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases nearing 700 for 3rd day, strongest curbs not considered
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine