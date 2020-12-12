Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon vows to mobilize all resources to fight COVID-19 as new cases hit record

All News 13:39 December 12, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Saturday vowed to use all available resources to stem the spread of the new coronavirus as the country's new daily infection number hit a record high of 950.

Moon apologized for failing to promptly stabilize the COVID-19 situation despite tightened social distancing measures at the cost of economic damage.

"We will consider this as an emergency situation and put all out efforts in a short period of time, using all available administrative ability," he said in a message posted on Twitter.

On Saturday, South Korea reported 950 more COVID-19 cases, including 928 local infections, raising the total caseload to 41,736.
