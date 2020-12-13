Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 13, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/00 Sleet 60

Incheon 04/01 Sleet 60

Suwon 04/00 Sleet 60

Cheongju 07/00 Sleet 70

Daejeon 08/-1 Sleet 70

Chuncheon 03/-3 Snow 60

Gangneung 07/02 Sleet 60

Jeonju 10/00 Rain 70

Gwangju 11/01 Sunny 70

Jeju 15/06 Sunny 60

Daegu 11/-1 Sunny 60

Busan 12/04 Sunny 20

