Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 13, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/00 Sleet 60
Incheon 04/01 Sleet 60
Suwon 04/00 Sleet 60
Cheongju 07/00 Sleet 70
Daejeon 08/-1 Sleet 70
Chuncheon 03/-3 Snow 60
Gangneung 07/02 Sleet 60
Jeonju 10/00 Rain 70
Gwangju 11/01 Sunny 70
Jeju 15/06 Sunny 60
Daegu 11/-1 Sunny 60
Busan 12/04 Sunny 20
(END)
