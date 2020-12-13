2 more military members test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The military reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.
A civilian worker for the Navy in Jinhae in the southeastern city of Changwon tested positive for COVID-19 before his release from quarantine, after a fellow worker was confirmed to have been infected on Dec. 1 upon returning from a recent business trip to Colombia, according to the defense ministry
In Samcheok, Gangwon Province, an Army officer was also confirmed to have been infected with the virus following his recent trip to Cheongwon of North Chungcheong Province while on vacation.
The latest infections brought the total number of virus cases among the military to 451.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
1
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
2
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
3
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
4
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
5
(2nd LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time, toughest distancing under review