(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Moon's remarks; RECASTS headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called on Sunday for all-out efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in South Korea, saying the country's antivirus fight stands at a "crucial phase" before deciding whether to lift the social distancing alert to the highest.
"There is nowhere to step back," he stressed during an interagency meeting on virus response at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in Seoul.
He presided over the emergency session hours after local health authorities reported 1,030 additional cases. It marks the all-time high of daily new confirmed cases since the emergence of the novel coronavirus here.
"It is a desperate time when (the government) should make all-out efforts on staving off the spread of the coronavirus by concentrating all virus control capabilities and administrative power."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
5
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
1
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
2
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
3
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
4
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
5
(2nd LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time, toughest distancing under review