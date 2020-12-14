Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Daily new infections top 1,000, Level 3 looms (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, gov't mulls Level 3 (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea set to raise social distancing to Level 3 (Donga llbo)
-- Pres. Moon warns of Level 3 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New cases surpass 1,000, Pres. Moon calls for tighter distancing (Segye Times)
-- Gov't-led disease control falls flat (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Doctor donates his hospital for COVID-19 patients (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- New infections surpass 1,000 (Hankyoreh)
-- 1,000 daily coronavirus cases, S. Korea loses virus control (Hankook Ilbo)
-- There's no safe area in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Level 3 shutdown looms (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 1,030 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily record (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases top 1,000 for first time (Korea Herald)
-- Level 3 measures loom as daily cases break 1,000 mark (Korea Times)
(END)
