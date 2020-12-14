(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 14)

Policymakers need to acknowledge a lack of vigilance and consistency in the fight against COVID-19. They had rushed to soften the rules in order to revive the pandemic-hit economy whenever the virus showed signs of receding. They knew better than anyone else that the coronavirus would resurge this winter as the cold weather creates better conditions for the virus to spread. There has already been warning of a "twindemic" ― a combination of a seasonal flu and the coronavirus. Regrettably, however, policymakers have ignored the looming health threats.