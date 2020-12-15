(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 15)

The DPK's assertion sounded like a lame excuse in many respects. The number of daily new infections has surged over the past week, passing 1,000 for the first time Saturday. But the party was hell-bent on unilaterally passing a series of controversial bills through the Assembly. Actually, the DPK has remained quiet on the growing danger of the resurgent coronavirus. It is unreasonable for the DPK to link the pandemic to its move to end the PPP's bid to delay the passage of the bills.