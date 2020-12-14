(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 14)

President Moon Jae-in's remarks about the construction of public apartments has raised strong controversy. On a tour Friday of a 26-square-meter (280-square-feet) public apartment for rent in Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi, President Moon said the apartment is spacious enough even for newlyweds with two children. He was flanked by outgoing Land Minster Kim Hyun-mee and Byeon Chang-heum, a nominee for the post and former CEO of the state-owned Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH). In reaction, the opposition criticized the president for forcing the people to "live without owning their homes after throwing away the ladders." The Blue House and ruling party rebutted it saying that's a "political distortion," but that's a lame excuse.