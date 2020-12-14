S. Korea develops mine detector capable of finding nonmetal explosives
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has developed a new mine detector capable of finding nonmetal explosives, such as wooden-boxed land mines with the country's indigenous technologies, the arms procurement agency said Monday.
Equipped with a ground penetrating radar, the PRS-20K detector also has an improved detection rate in finding metallic mines compared with the PRS-17K currently used by the military since the late 1990s, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
Developed by Hanwha Systems Co. since 2015, the new mine detector is expected to be deployed in 2022, officials said.
"The new mine detector is expected to help minimize possible casualties during the rainy season by land mines swept to civilian areas. It can also be used for the war remains excavation project inside the Demilitarized Zone," the agency said in a release.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
1
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
2
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary
-
5
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases