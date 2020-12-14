Seoul stocks open tad higher on tech gains amid COVID-19 concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Monday on the back of strong tech and pharmaceutical gains, but investors remain wary of the country's spiking new coronavirus outbreaks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.96 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,774.02 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Contact-free shares, such as giant chipmakers, drugmakers and online platform operators, advanced as South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases broke the 1,000 mark for the first time Sunday.
President Moon Jae-in said the government is mulling raising the social distancing scheme to the highest, Level 3.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.27 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.3 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 0.73 percent, but Celltrion jumped 2.35 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved up 0.86 percent, with its rival Kakao climbing 1.07 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.87 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI lost 1.26 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, shed 0.79 percent, but leading steelmaker POSCO rose 0.72 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,090.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
1
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
2
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary
-
5
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases