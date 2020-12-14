Hanwha Energy starts commercial production at Malaysian solar plant
All News 09:39 December 14, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Energy Corp., South Korea's renewable energy company, said Monday it has completed a 48-megawatt solar power plant in Malaysia and started commercial production.
In 2017, Hanwha Energy won a US$400 million project by the state-run utility firm Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to build the plant in Malaysia's northeastern state Perlis.
Under the project, Hanwha Energy will provide about 65,000 megawatt hours of electricity, enough to power 15,000 households, in the next 21 years, the company said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
1
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
2
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary
-
5
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases