S. Korea on high alert over nationwide spread of bird flu
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it is speeding up efforts to cull poultry in areas affected by highly pathogenic bird flu amid growing concerns over the nationwide spread due to migratory birds.
The country has identified 13 highly pathogenic bird flu cases across the nation so far this year, with the latest case being reported at a chicken farm in Gimpo, located just west of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
South Korea reported its first farm-related case in Jeongeup, about 290 kilometers south of Seoul, in late November.
South Jeolla Province in the southwestern part of the country accounted for six cases, followed by Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital city with three. There were also infections in North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, and North Chungcheong provinces.
In line with efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, South Korea has culled 5.8 million birds from infected farms as well as the surrounding areas, with the figure consisting of 3.3 million chickens, 863,000 ducks and 1.6 million quails.
Local authorities slaughtered poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
The country reported its first highly pathogenic case in 32 months in late October in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, from wild birds.
Since then, a total of 25 cases have been found from wild bird habitats across the country, according to the ministry. Authorities are investigating 10 more suspected cases among wild birds.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
1
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
2
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary
-
5
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases