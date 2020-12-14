(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert over nationwide spread of bird flu
(ATTN: ADDS details in para 4-5, photo)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it is speeding up efforts to cull poultry in areas affected by highly pathogenic bird flu amid growing concerns over the nationwide spread due to migratory birds.
The country has identified 13 highly pathogenic bird flu cases across the nation so far this year, with the latest case being reported at a chicken farm in Gimpo, located just west of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
South Korea reported its first farm-related case in Jeongeup, about 290 kilometers south of Seoul, in late November.
Earlier in the day, authorities said they are investigating another suspected case from Imsil, 300 kilometers south of Seoul. The farm was raising 36,000 chickens.
It will take up to three days to determine whether the suspected case is also highly pathogenic.
South Jeolla Province in the southwestern part of the country accounted for six cases, followed by Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital city with three. There were also infections in North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, and North Chungcheong provinces.
In line with efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, South Korea has culled 5.8 million birds from infected farms as well as the surrounding areas, with the figure consisting of 3.3 million chickens, 863,000 ducks and 1.6 million quails.
Local authorities slaughtered poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
The country reported its first highly pathogenic case in 32 months in late October in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, from wild birds.
Since then, a total of 25 cases have been found from wild bird habitats across the country, according to the ministry. Authorities are investigating 10 more suspected cases among wild birds.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart
-
3
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
4
BTS' 6th most tweeted about people worldwide in 2020
-
5
Spike in COVID-19 cases puts S. Korean music industry on edge
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
4
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
5
Spike in COVID-19 cases puts S. Korean music industry on edge
-
1
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
2
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary