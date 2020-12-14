Asiana decides on capital reduction to improve financial status
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc. said Monday it will cut its capital base to improve its financial status amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shareholders approved a 3:1 capital reduction plan as the airline's capital erosion rate reached 56.3 percent at the end of June, a company spokesman said.
"The company made the decision to avoid being designated as issues for administration or having its credit rating downgraded," he said over the phone.
After the reduction, the number of Asiana's overall stocks will fall from 223.2 million shares to 74.4 million shares, while its capital will decrease from 1.11 trillion won (US$1.02 billion) to 372.1 billion won.
Asiana was one of the airlines hit hardest by the pandemic this year. It has suspended most flights on international routes since March as travel demand dried up and suffered snowballed debts.
Korean Air Lines Co., the country's biggest and national flag carrier, is in the process to acquire the smaller local rival for 1.8 trillion won by June next year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
1
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
2
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary
-
5
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases