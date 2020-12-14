Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding wins 400 bln won order from Europe

All News 11:23 December 14, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday that it has signed a 400 billion won (US$367 million) deal to build four crude carriers with a European company.

The 300,000-ton vessels to be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding, will be delivered starting in May 2022, the company said.

The company hinted at obtaining additional orders till the end of the year, saying, "There have been constant inquiries about various kinds of ships including very large crude carriers."

Korea Shipbuilding has represented 68 percent, or 25 ships, of global orders of 37 very large crude carriers so far this year.

This photo, provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Dec. 14, 2020, shows a very large crude carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

