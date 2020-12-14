Korea Shipbuilding wins 400 bln won order from Europe
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday that it has signed a 400 billion won (US$367 million) deal to build four crude carriers with a European company.
The 300,000-ton vessels to be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding, will be delivered starting in May 2022, the company said.
The company hinted at obtaining additional orders till the end of the year, saying, "There have been constant inquiries about various kinds of ships including very large crude carriers."
Korea Shipbuilding has represented 68 percent, or 25 ships, of global orders of 37 very large crude carriers so far this year.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
