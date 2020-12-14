Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO's KT Wiz bring back ace William Cuevas for 3rd season

All News 13:53 December 14, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Monday that they will bring back Venezuelan ace William Cuevas for his third season.

The Wiz and Cuevas have reached a new deal worth US$1 million, including $250,000 in incentives, according to the KBO club.

The contract will be extended for another year if Cuevas meets some requirements in the 2021 season, it added.

The right-handed pitcher has gone 23-18 with a 3.84 ERA across 57 starts over the past two seasons.

In 2020, he went 10-8 with a 4.10 ERA in 27 games.

In the South Korean baseball postseason last month, Cuevas brought home the Wiz's first postseason win in franchise history, which dates back to 2015.

In this file photo taken Nov. 12, 2020, William Cuevas of the KT Wiz celebrates after retiring Park Kun-woo of the Doosan Bears on a groundout in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 3 of the Korea Baseball Organization second-round postseason series against the Doosan Bears at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#baseball #KBO #KT Wiz
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!