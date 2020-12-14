LG CNS wins deal for digital tax administration system from Indonesia
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- LG CNS Co., an IT service unit of South Korea's LG Group, said Monday it has secured a 100 billion-won (US$91 million) deal to set up an electronic tax system in Indonesia.
LG CNS will build Indonesia's core tax administration system (CTAS) using latest technologies, including cloud and big data. The deal marks the largest e-government system contract by a South Korean firm.
The system will be used by 42 million taxpayers and 32,000 tax officials in Indonesia. LG CNS plans to establish the system by the end of 2024.
LG CNS said its previous projects with the Indonesian government helped the company to secure such a big deal. It set up a digital system for Indonesia's national police agency in 2007 and made the national financial information system in 2015.
LG CNS said Seoul's National Tax Agency also played a pivotal role to secure the latest project. While the company will set up the system, South Korean tax officials will run training programs for their Indonesian counterparts to better manage the tax services.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart
-
3
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
4
BTS' 6th most tweeted about people worldwide in 2020
-
5
Spike in COVID-19 cases puts S. Korean music industry on edge
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
4
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
5
Spike in COVID-19 cases puts S. Korean music industry on edge
-
1
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
2
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary