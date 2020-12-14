KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 117,000 UP 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 192,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,500 UP 2,350
Kogas 30,000 DN 900
Youngpoong 531,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,050 DN 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,000 UP 350
Daesang 26,050 0
SKNetworks 4,810 DN 90
ORION Holdings 13,350 DN 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15500 DN200
KiaMtr 63,200 DN 500
Hanwha 26,200 DN 350
DB HiTek 35,200 DN 650
CJ 82,100 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 34,750 DN 100
LGInt 24,750 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 7,940 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 23,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 6,400 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 186,500 UP 10,000
KCC 183,500 UP 6,500
SKBP 171,000 DN 3,500
AmoreG 56,300 DN 2,100
HyundaiMtr 189,000 DN 1,000
Daewoong 49,650 UP 50
SamyangFood 98,200 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,950 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 379,000 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 772,000 UP 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,900 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 34,100 DN 450
HITEJINRO 32,200 DN 500
Yuhan 68,500 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 54,300 DN 2,000
DaelimInd 86,600 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 159,000 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 30,800 UP 4,800
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,600 DN 800
(MORE)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart
-
3
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
4
BTS' 6th most tweeted about people worldwide in 2020
-
5
Spike in COVID-19 cases puts S. Korean music industry on edge
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
4
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
5
Spike in COVID-19 cases puts S. Korean music industry on edge
-
1
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
2
Son Heung-min nominated for FIFA's best goal award
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary