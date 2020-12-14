KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BGF Retail 128,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,505 UP 165
Asiana Airlines 4,470 DN 550
Doosanfc 54,300 UP 5,250
DHICO 14,400 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 133,500 DN 9,000
Shinsegae 243,000 DN 10,000
Nongshim 300,000 UP 6,500
SGBC 40,900 DN 2,500
Hyosung 81,300 UP 800
SsangyongCement 7,150 DN 100
KAL 27,400 DN 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,330 UP 200
LG Corp. 77,100 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 102,500 DN 4,000
BoryungPharm 19,250 UP 200
L&L 10,350 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,100 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,200 DN 900
SamsungElec 73,800 UP 400
NHIS 11,900 DN 300
SK Discovery 63,600 DN 1,000
LS 69,700 DN 700
GC Corp 399,000 UP 36,500
GS E&C 37,650 DN 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,200 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 549,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 227,500 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,660 DN 340
SKC 86,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE 34,700 DN 800
Binggrae 55,300 0
GCH Corp 38,500 UP 2,200
LotteChilsung 114,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,750 UP 450
DB INSURANCE 44,700 UP 550
POSCO 276,500 DN 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,200 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 180,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,800 DN 300
