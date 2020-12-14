KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KUMHOTIRE 3,925 DN 125
GS Retail 34,700 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 3,870 DN 25
HtlShilla 82,400 DN 2,600
Hanmi Science 73,900 DN 2,000
SamsungElecMech 164,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 100,000 UP 600
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,350 DN 350
Ottogi 554,000 DN 1,000
KSOE 111,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,900 DN 400
IlyangPharm 64,400 UP 1,000
F&F 84,500 DN 1,000
NamsunAlum 4,970 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 50,900 DN 1,500
S-Oil 71,500 DN 1,800
LS ELECTRIC 59,200 UP 200
LG Innotek 162,500 DN 2,000
KorZinc 394,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 273,000 DN 6,500
HMM 13,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 48,650 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 138,000 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,040 DN 120
SYC 51,800 DN 200
Mobis 258,000 UP 15,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,150 0
OCI 67,500 DN 1,500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 DN 350
S-1 81,900 0
HyundaiMipoDock 51,700 UP 200
ZINUS 99,300 DN 2,200
Hanchem 166,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO 23,900 UP 100
SamsungSecu 42,150 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 12,000 DN 500
DWS 28,900 DN 950
IBK 9,420 DN 100
SKTelecom 249,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 47,750 DN 900
