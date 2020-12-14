KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 41,150 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 250
Hanon Systems 15,700 DN 50
SK 249,000 DN 4,000
Handsome 29,550 DN 1,000
COWAY 70,500 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,300 DN 700
DONGSUH 30,550 UP 50
DWEC 4,500 DN 220
SamsungEng 13,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 130,000 DN 1,500
Kangwonland 23,800 DN 150
PanOcean 4,090 DN 110
NAVER 286,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 373,500 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG CARD 34,600 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 20,750 DN 200
KT 24,600 DN 50
NCsoft 885,000 DN 3,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL163500 DN4500
LOTTE TOUR 16,200 DN 1,000
LG Uplus 11,800 DN 100
KIWOOM 132,500 DN 1,500
KT&G 86,800 DN 1,000
LG Display 16,800 UP 150
DSME 27,800 DN 700
DSINFRA 8,230 DN 360
DongwonF&B 180,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 30,100 DN 250
LGH&H 1,590,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 793,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 16,950 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,800 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,250 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 95,000 DN 800
Celltrion 357,500 DN 3,500
Huchems 24,000 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,000 DN 2,300
KIH 77,600 DN 1,400
