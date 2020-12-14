Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 December 14, 2020

LOTTE Himart 31,950 DN 150
GS 37,950 DN 450
CJ CGV 23,850 DN 300
LIG Nex1 29,250 UP 200
Fila Holdings 43,700 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,050 DN 100
AMOREPACIFIC 211,500 DN 4,500
FOOSUNG 9,880 DN 80
SK Innovation 183,000 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 28,450 DN 850
KBFinancialGroup 47,000 DN 100
Hansae 16,950 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 75,000 DN 500
Youngone Corp 33,050 DN 450
CSWIND 147,500 UP 4,500
GKL 17,500 DN 600
KOLON IND 39,950 DN 750
HanmiPharm 349,000 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 5,780 DN 60
emart 154,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY376 50 DN1900
KOLMAR KOREA 46,050 DN 550
HANJINKAL 63,100 DN 2,700
DoubleUGames 59,200 UP 1,100
CUCKOO 96,600 DN 800
COSMAX 97,500 DN 1,400
MANDO 52,400 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 DN 8,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 DN 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 30,350 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 DN 100
Netmarble 126,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S299000 UP2500
ORION 132,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,600 UP 100
SKCHEM 376,000 DN 7,000
HDC-OP 25,900 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 DN 200
Big Hit 175,500 DN 5,000
(END)

