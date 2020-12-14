S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 14, 2020
All News 16:30 December 14, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.715 0.713 +0.2
3-year TB 0.986 0.980 +0.6
10-year TB 1.670 1.661 +0.9
2-year MSB 0.884 0.881 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.216 2.215 +0.1
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
4
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
5
Spike in COVID-19 cases puts S. Korean music industry on edge
-
1
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
2
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases