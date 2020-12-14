Moon to stress OECD's role in global economic recovery, vow Seoul's contribution
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver a video message to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) convention and reaffirm South Korea's resolve to help develop multilateralism, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Joining the official event to be held online later in the day in celebration of the occasion, Moon is to note the OECD's role so far as a signature body in the global economic field, it said. The OECD was founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.
Moon will point out that the OECD has promoted fair and transparent competition by setting more than 450 international standards in various sectors such as climate, governance, fiance, investment, trade and anti-corruption.
He also plans to explain about the government's push for the Korean version of New Deal aimed at fostering sustainable and inclusive growth. He will then pledge Seoul's commitment to continue to contribute to anti-poverty and sustainable development as a member of the OECD's Development Assistance Committee.
"In addition, (the president) will emphasize the importance of multilateralism for overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and express his expectation that the OECD will serve as a milestone for a better recovery of the world economy," Cheong Wa Dae said.
South Korea became a member of the OECD in 1996.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
4
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
5
Spike in COVID-19 cases puts S. Korean music industry on edge
-
1
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
2
S. Korea breaks 1,000 mark in daily coronavirus cases for 1st time, toughest distancing under review
-
3
(4th LD) Daily coronavirus cases break 1,000 mark for 1st time; toughest distancing under review
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon says S. Korea's antivirus fight at crucial juncture, toughened social distancing may be necessary
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases