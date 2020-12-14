(LEAD) Moon stresses OECD's role in global economic recovery, vows Seoul's contribution
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the world, facing a coronavirus-caused economic crisis, is in desperate need of the multilateralism of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
"A time of global economic recession calls for the spirit of multilateralism more desperately than ever," he said in a video message to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the convention on establishing the group.
Moon expressed expectation that the OECD anniversary will serve as a "milestone for the world economy to build back better."
Moon noted that the OECD has developed more than 450 international standards
in such areas as the environment, governance, finance, investment, trade and anti-corruption.
"Thanks to the work of the OECD, we are living in a fairer and more transparent world and businesses could thrive on a level playing field," he said, joining the official event to be held online later in the day in celebration of the occasion.
Moon pledged that Seoul will contribute to the OECD's role.
"Korea will continue to stand by the OECD on its path toward sustainable and inclusive growth," he said, citing the Korean version of the New Deal aimed at fostering digital innovation, green industries and balanced regional development.
The government has also set the goal of making the nation carbon neutral by 2050.
As a member of the OECD's Development Assistance Committee, South Korea also remains committed to international efforts to eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development, he added.
"Korea will also gladly take part in the process of creating better policies for better lives."
The OECD was founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade, and South Korea became a member of the OECD in 1996.
