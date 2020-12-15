Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean golfer Kim A-lim wins U.S. Women's Open

04:56 December 15, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean professional golfer Kim A-lim on Monday won the Women's U.S. Open.

The 25-year-old shot a 4 under par 67 in the final round to win the 75th U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Kim shot a four-round total of 3-under 281 to win the title by one stroke.

