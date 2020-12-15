(LEAD) S. Korean golfer Kim A-lim wins U.S. Women's Open
WASHINGTON, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean professional golfer Kim A-lim on Monday won the Women's U.S. Open.
The 25-year-old shot a 4 under par 67 in the final round to win the 75th U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Kim shot a four-round total of 3-under 281 to win the title by one stroke.
Kim is the 10th South Korean golfer to win the U.S. Women's Open, while her victory marks the 11th of its kind by a South Korean golfer with Park In-bee taking the title twice.
It also marks the first time Kim ever played in the U.S. Women's Open, making her only the fifth player in the entire history of the oldest LPGA major to win the title at her debut.
Kim began the final round at No. 9 with a three-round total of one-over par 214.
She snatched three consecutive birdies in the last three holes of the final round after getting two bogeys in the 10th and 11th holes.
Ko Jin-young, also from South Korea, shared the No. 2 spot with Amy Olson of the United States after they both finished with a four-round total of 2-under par 282.
Ko is currently ranked the world's No. 1 in women's golf.
