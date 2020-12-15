Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

December 15, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -4/-10 Sunny 0

Incheon -4/-9 Cloudy 10

Suwon -4/-11 Sunny 0

Cheongju -2/-8 Cloudy 20

Daejeon -1/-9 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon -3/-15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 00/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 00/-8 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 00/-5 Snow 60

Jeju 05/04 Sleet 60

Daegu 01/-7 Sunny 0

Busan 03/-5 Sunny 0

