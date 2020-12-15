Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 15, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -4/-10 Sunny 0
Incheon -4/-9 Cloudy 10
Suwon -4/-11 Sunny 0
Cheongju -2/-8 Cloudy 20
Daejeon -1/-9 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon -3/-15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 00/-8 Sunny 0
Jeonju 00/-8 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 00/-5 Snow 60
Jeju 05/04 Sleet 60
Daegu 01/-7 Sunny 0
Busan 03/-5 Sunny 0
(END)
